Sunny Leone to star in her autobiography film: ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’

Sunny leone is starring in a web series made on her life. The web series, ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’ based on her autobiography, it will revolve around the hardships that the actress faced in her life till she became successful. The actor posted stills from her shoot on Twitter and Instagram.

She was approached by many directors for a biopic, says the report. In a quote posted by the Tribune, the 36-year-old actress said, “I was excited and but realised that I wasn’t emotionally prepared when we started shooting. No one would be comfortable recreating some really emotional and traumatic moments, that they have pushed away. Going through them again was was very challenging.”

As reported by the Tribune the actress also said, “There was this scene where I tell my parents what I did and I see my father breaking down. I couldn’t deal with the emotions and broke down myself. Thankfully my husband was on the set and he handled me.” The actress said with watery eyes.

Another interesting fact about the biopic is that the actress will reveal her real name. The biopic will showcase her life story from being a porn-star to a Bollywood star. “I don’t think I have ever done anything worrying about people judging me. My production team has managed to revisit my life story in the most beautiful way,” said Sunny Leone, as quoted by the Tribune.

The actress, a mother of 3, gave her first appearance on Big Boss in 2011. That’s when she gained much popularity. She also hosted MTV’s popular reality show Splitsvilla.