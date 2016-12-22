Sunny Leone to receive PETA’s person of the year award

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone will receive PETA’s person of the year award for her dedication to promoting the rescue of homeless dogs and cats, as well as her compassion for animals abused and killed for their skin.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old star featured in an ad campaign by the organization which encouraged people to “be an angel” and adopt a homeless dog.

“Sunny Leone’s kindness proves she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. PETA is calling on people everywhere to follow her compassionate example by adopting– and never buying–companion animals, and by eating healthy, plant-based meals that save animals every time we sit down to eat,” said Sachin Bangera of PETA.

Past recipients of PETA’s person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.