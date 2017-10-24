Sunny Leone to do fitness show on TV

Actress Sunny Leone will don the avatar of a fitness guru for an upcoming TV show “FitStop”. The hour-long show will see Sunny motivating viewers to stay fit and healthy with easy-to-do exercises. The aim is to bring great music and exercise together. The actress says she is a “big believer in working out to keep fit — both physically and mentally”.

“Everyone should make some time in their daily schedule for some quick exercises. I know exercising can be a chore and to make it exciting for people. I’ll be showing people how to exercise and also treating them to some fabulous music which will help them work up a sweat,” she adds. The “Jism 2” actress, who also hosts “MTV Splitsvilla”, adds, “Kick-starting each morning with a smashing playlist and some easy-to-do exercises is going to help you up your energy levels and motivate you to push through the day. I’m super-excited about donning this new role of a fitness guru on television.” The show will go on air in November.