Sunny Leone takes sweet revenge for snake prank played on her; find out how

The hot diva of Bollywood, Sunny Leone, knows how to return a favour. The actress was scared with a plastic snake by one of her crew members, but Sunny didn’t forget the incident and now the actress is taking her side of revenge. A video has been posted by Sunny on her social media account and, she captioned the video “My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!!”

My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!! pic.twitter.com/umUxEiVhPF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017



She could be seen talking to camera saying: “Revenge is like sweet success.” The actress could be seen smashing two chocolate cakes on the face of Sunny Rajani who did the snake prank.

I still cant stop laughing!!! The way we ran!!!hahhaahahahahahha https://t.co/8dZalwsgsq — Sunny Rajani (@yofrankay) November 26, 2017

We are so crazy!! Lol the hunt begins for the next victim! Hahaha https://t.co/BBDFA8IqvG — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017

I wouldn’t want to win, cant eat anymore cake I’m full😜😜😜😜😜 https://t.co/s2f5qtDhDO — Sunny Rajani (@yofrankay) November 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Sunny is all set for her upcoming movie with Arbaaz Khan, ‘Tera Intezaar’, which will release on December 1. Apart from the movie, the actress could be seen doing ads and even she visited the Bigg Boss house where she met the housemates.

Few months ago, Sunny adopted a baby girl Nisha and she could be seen posting pictures with Nisha and husband Daniel on her social media account.