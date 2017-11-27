Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#EgyptAttack
Home / Entertainment / Sunny Leone takes sweet revenge for snake prank played on her; find out how

Sunny Leone takes sweet revenge for snake prank played on her; find out how

— By Salman Khan | Nov 27, 2017 04:27 pm
FOLLOW US:

The hot diva of Bollywood, Sunny Leone, knows how to return a favour. The actress was scared with a plastic snake by one of her crew members, but Sunny didn’t forget the incident and now the actress is taking her side of revenge. A video has been posted by Sunny on her social media account and, she captioned the video “My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!!”

She could be seen talking to camera saying: “Revenge is like sweet success.” The actress could be seen smashing two chocolate cakes on the face of Sunny Rajani who did the snake prank.

Meanwhile, Sunny is all set for her upcoming movie with Arbaaz Khan, ‘Tera Intezaar’, which will release on December 1. Apart from the movie, the actress could be seen doing ads and even she visited the Bigg Boss house where she met the housemates.

Few months ago, Sunny adopted a baby girl Nisha and she could be seen posting pictures with Nisha and husband Daniel on her social media account.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK