Sunny Leone slays a ravishing black monokini on her vacay in Mexico

Ever since her debut in Bollywood Sunny Leone has become crowds favourite. She has a big fan base who are glued to her social media accounts. These days Sunny is on her Mexican vacation and recently shared a picture where the actress can be seen slaying in a black monokini.

The actress was donning a no-makeup open hair look with some uber cool sunglasses.



Sunny won hearts when she was in Bigg Boss house back in 2011 and since then there has been no looking back for her. Sunny has done many Bollywood films as well, her last movie was Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan. The actress has been hosting TV shows and recently was in the news for her web series Karanjeet Kaur.