Sunny Leone sizzles in ‘Trippy Trippy’ song from Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Bhoomi’

A week after the trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s most awaited comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ was launched, the makers have now released a special song featuring Sunny Leone. The song titled ‘Trippy Trippy’ is a peppy dance number which has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal, Brijesh Sandhaliya and Badshah, composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. It is one of the first songs of the film to be released online.

In the song, Sunny Leone is seen sizzling in a glamorous avatar in ‘Trippy Trippy’. The sultry siren who is seen grooving to Ganesh Acharya’s foot tapping choreography said that Ganesh Acharya who is a hard taskmaster had given her some really complicated steps but she has tried and given her best for this song. Sunny who recently completed shooting the special song at one of the suburban studios had even uploaded a few videos from her practice session for the song.

Watch song here:

Talking about the song, the film’s director Omung Kumar says, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it. I’m glad the song has been shot really well and Sunny has done a fantastic job.”

Producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh believe that the song which is an out-and-out dance number would give the film a special edge.

‘Bhoomi’ is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.