Sunny Leone nails it with her gorgeous look; check out here

Mumbai: Sunny Leone never fails to treat her fans with her gorgeous look on her social media account. On Thursday, she shared a picture on Instagram along with the caption, Loved this look by @drishtizahabia & @roopavohrafinejewellery ; Styled by @anjalisinghshekhawat_ ; HMU & photo by @tomasmoucka

In picture, she is seen dressed up in a blue shoulder top and blue ankle length jeans. She completes her look with golden earring, bracelets and golden high heel sandal. She looks adorable as she poses sitting on a couch.

On the work font, she will be seen in ‘Tera Intezaar ’ along with Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz and Sunny’s chemistry on screen is too hot to handle.

At the trailer launch, Arbaaz said to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “We all choose films for various reasons. There are a lot of factors involved. It’s got to do with the script, the cast, the producers etc. I am at a stage in my career wherein anything that excites me, I’ll do it. To be honest, one of the biggest reasons for me to do Tera Intezaar was to work with Sunny Leone! I was offered this film and I was hoping that the script is reasonably good and the makers are also nice as I was really keen to do a film with her. Thankfully, these things fell in place.”

Tera Intezaar also stars Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Riecha Sharma, Gowhar Khan, Hanif Noyda, Bhani Singh and Aarya Babbar. It is directed by Raajeev Walia and is all set to release on November 24, 2017.