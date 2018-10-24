Sunny Leone looks drop dead gorgeous in tank top with pink shorts; see pic

Sunny Leone always stuns us with her fabulous fashion sense, and today Sunny took to her Instagram account and posted a picture in which she is looking exceptionally hot. In the photo, Sunny wore a white tank top with pink shorts. The diva accessorised her look with a gold bracelet, multi-layered chain necklace, but what drew our attention the most was her quirky sunglasses. She rounded up her look with a messy bun.

Sunny is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood, and always tries to give her fans a chance to peep inside her personal and professional life through her social media handle.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and is a mother to three children. She adopted two-year old baby girl last year and named her Nisha Kaur Weber and recently the cutie turned 3. The couple welcomed their twin baby boys, Noah and Asher Weber as well this year through surrogacy.

Workwise, Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been released on Zee5. As she gears to make her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi, she is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.