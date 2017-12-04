Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShashiKapoor
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Entertainment / Sunny Leone Leone feels her period war movie down South will help her break away from her existing mould

Sunny Leone Leone feels her period war movie down South will help her break away from her existing mould

— By IANS | Dec 04, 2017 06:47 pm
FOLLOW US:

Sunny Leone is excited about featuring in action sequences in a period war film in Telugu. The actress has been signed up for a movie to be directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Ponse Stephen is producing the film. The yet untitled film will be “based on the culture of south India”, read a statement.

For this project, she is all geared up to learn sword fighting, horse riding and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a special trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these arts. Sunny has given a call sheet of 150 days, and around 70 minutes of the movie is said to be computer generated imagery-driven. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also Read: Whoa! Yahoo ranks Sunny Leone as the most searched celebrity again

“After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.” The shoot will start from February.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK