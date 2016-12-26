Sunny Leone, gently makes her point…

Behind that gorgeous face and lethal bod, lies a person with a cool mind and a sense of humour too. Sunny Leone is so much more than her image! Take for instance the fact that Rakhi Sawant doesn’t miss a single opportunity to hit out at her. Quiz the lovely Leone about this and she actually bursts into giggles. She admits to watching the Sawant on YouTube and finding some of the things she says, outright hilarious. Would she want Rakhi to stop? Not really, she beams, pointing out that the more Rakhi talks about her, the more popular she gets! So keep talking honey, it’s fine, she advises. On a more serious note, she accepts that had it been someone she was close to who had been bad-mouthing her, she would have been really upset and angry. But if it’s somebody who is neither family nor friend, she cannot control what they say nor does she want to.

She does know a thing or two about taking a stand when it matters, though. She did it recently when she skipped the premiere of the documentary made on her life, to register her disapproval. Claiming that the director and producer did not show her the film at all, she says that she wanted a few changes which they weren’t taking into consideration.

She reveals that she didn’t like their story, nor the way their opinions of her life were shaping the docu that she had earlier agreed to do. Nobody has the right to tell her story without her approving of that story, she believes.

Reiterating that nobody has the right to put in footage or information that she feels is not necessary, she dug her heels in. Apparently, she voiced her concerns after watching the first edit but the makers avoided showing her the final edit. So she made her own point by skipping the premiere.

Still, she avoided talking about it but was forced to clarify after the docu-makers came out and started bad-mouthing her. There is a difference between taking a stand and giving someone else the publicity they are deliberately seeking from you, she says. She prefers not to waste her breath, adding that there are better ways she can employ her time.

Did you know that she volunteers (charity work) and does a lot of more positive activities than responding to everything negative that comes her way? Admirable.

Surprisingly, one detects a strong note of shyness in the beauty, who admits that she is not someone who goes to many social events and parties, and lacks social skills. Even at an awards do, she will talk to a few people, catch the show and leave. She lacks the social-hopping personality and sincerely wishes she did have a bit of the talent to socialise and be comfortable working a room full of people.

Cold calls and social conversations are something she still doesn’t understand, and she cannot find it in her to chat with someone without being introduced first. That said, she avers that the film industry has been very forthcoming. In fact, she goes so far as to say that every single person she met or spoken to has been really nice, from A-list stars to TV celebrities.

Beyond that however, it does not appear like Sunny Leone has made any 3 am friends in Bollywood yet. She calls Sonakshi a beautiful person and has a budding bond with Priyanka Chopra, but she doesn’t know if she can call up any of the people who have been nice to her and ask them to bail her out in an emergency. Make-up is for the cameras. Sunny Leone sure doesn’t believe in pretending all is picture-perfect in real life.