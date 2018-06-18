Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber get backlash on social media for sharing unique picture with daughter Nisha; Read here

As the world celebrated Father’s Day on June 17, Daniel Weber shared a bold and intimate picture with his wife-actress Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha. However, after seeing the bold picture of the parents with daughter, people started trolling and abusing them on social media.

Reportedly on Sunday, Daniel Weber shared a photo on his official Instagram account. He captioned the snap, “This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stolen my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!”

As expected, people started trolling them for sharing bared pictures of the family. Many people also abused in their comments.

However, their fans took over and shared posts in their support.

The couple had adopted the girl from Latur last year and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. As Sunny had said in her previous interviews, the process took two years.