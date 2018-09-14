Sunny Leone celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Daniel Weber at her new house in Mumbai; see video

Bollywood’s popular diva Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber recently shifted to their new house in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018. Sunny and Daniel shared their happiness by posting a video on social media.

Sunny took to Twitter and wrote, “I don’t know all the rules…customs…or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But Daniel and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone! God bless you all.”

I don’t know all the rules…customs…or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @DanielWeber99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!! pic.twitter.com/hTc06LtVxL

— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) September 13, 2018

Well, in this video we can see the happiness on Sunny and Daniel’s face. In a moment of joy, Daniel picks up Sunny in his arms and gives the entire tour of their house. At the end of the video, they share a lovely kiss.

Sunny and Daniel got married seven years ago. In July 2017, they adopted a baby girl Nisha from an orphanage in Latur. Noah and Asher, their twin boys, were born via surrogacy in March this year.