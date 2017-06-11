Sunny Leone back in MTV Splitsvilla

Actress Sunny Leone is all set to make her comeback in ‘MTV Splitsvilla’. Sunny who has been a host and a mentor on the show for three years is excited to return to the show with her co- host Rannvijay Singh. Boasting of a brand new theme and an exotic shoot location, Sunny has reasons enough to be excited to return for this season of Splitsvilla.

“It is a great platform to connect with the youth and I am glad to be back on the show again. This year we are trying to do something really different and the viewers are going to be in for a great treat. It amazes me how they come up with a new and unique concept every new season. I am really looking forward to the theme of the show this time around” Sunny commented on the reality show.