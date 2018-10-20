Sunny Deol’s ‘Mohalla Assi’ in trouble again; CBFC yet to give certificate to the film

Amidst the many films of Sunny Deol, Mohalla Assi was one film that was caught with the Censor Board for its explicit language. The film has been facing resistance from the board for quite some years now and the case was later sent to the court. Reportedly, after 13 months, the film has finally got a green signal from them but it has yet again got stuck with the board.

According to recent reports, Mohalla Assi has been facing trouble from CBFC as they have refused to certify the promo that was submitted last week. The board is keen on making cuts and has denied the release of the same without the prescribed changes. Co-producer Ashok Ahuja addressed the matter in these reports wherein he revealed that a PIL was filed after a portion of the promo got viral last week.

Ahuja mentioned the part of the promo that was released last week, was asked to be cut after the CBFC felt that it would hurt religious sentiments if they retain the content. On the other hand, as per recent High Court orders, the makers were asked to cut only one scene after giving them an ‘A’ certificate.

Yet another issue that they are trying to tackle is that of lack of time. Considering that they are planning to release the film next month, they also have to prep for the promotions. Keeping in mind that promos and trailers are the key to kick off the promotions, Ahuja reinstated on the need to get them approved in order to keep up with the release date. He also elaborated on the current issue wherein the promo with the ‘U’ certificate [for all audiences] has been cleared but they are facing issues for the ‘A’ promo. It seems that the CBFC has asked the makers to do away with two scenes for its language. However, the makers want to retain the same as they believe it is integral for promotions.

Furthermore, elaborating on what they are fighting for, Ashok reasons that they shouldn’t ideally be stopped from releasing the promos, considering that the court has already approved of the film. He also maintained that even though they have the permission to release the promo digitally or a private theatre, they don’t want to showcase it in that manner and are fighting for the same.