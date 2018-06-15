Sunny Deol to Bobby Deol: May ‘Race 3’ be blessed with historical success

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol has wished his younger brother Bobby for his latest release “Race 3” and hopes the film is a historical success like “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” was for him. “My little brother, all the best. 17 years ago ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ released on this day. May ‘Race 3’ be blessed with same historical success. Love to the full team,” he tweeted along side a photograph of Bobby.

“Race 3”, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan. The cast also includes Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is the third installment of the “Race” franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.