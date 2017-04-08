Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade starrer ‘Poster Boys’ to release on September 8

Directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade, ‘Poster Boys’, which is a Hindi remake of hit Marathi comedy ‘Poshter Boyz’, which Shreyas had produced and acted in, has finally found its release date.

The film stars Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade and will hit the screen on September 8. The film is based on the life of three men who get into trouble when their photos appear on advertisement for sterilisation. It is reported that the original was inspired by a real-life incident about three coolies who found their photographs on a vasectomy poster.

Bobby was last seen in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ along with brother Sunny Deol and father, Dharmendra. On the other hand, Sunny recently returned to the big screen with ‘Ghayal-Once Aagain’. Sunny Deol took to Twitter to announce the release date in his profound voice. Check out the video he posted below:

‘Poster Boys’ is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Affluence Movies Pvt Ltd. Bobby also took to Twitter and shared a video wherein he is seen requesting his fans to watch his film in theatres.