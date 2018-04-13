Sunil Grover’s reaction to Kapil Sharma-Vickey Lalwani controversy deserves praise; see what he said

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been making headlines since last week for his abusive rant on Twitter against alleged fake news about him. The comedian was also caught abusing SpotboyE’s editor Vickey Lalwani telephonically for allegedly writing negative news about him. Since then, many TV celebs as well as Kapil’s friends’ have been giving their respective reactions to his behaviour.

Surprisingly, after having mid-air fight with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover was recently asked by the YouTube Channel, Pop Bollywood about his controversy with Vickey Lalwani. On this, Sunil Grover said that Kapil should take good care of his health and should make a great comeback. He also stated that his family must take proper care of him.

Watch the video here:

(Video Courtesy: POP Bollywood)

Well, for those who don’t know, Kapil has reportedly filed an extortion case of Rs 25 lakh against Vickey Lalwani, his alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes and ex-manager Neeti Simoes. Amid all, Kapil’s new show Family Time With Kapil has been reportedly put on hold. Well, we only hope, Kapil gets out of this controversy soon and makes us laugh again.