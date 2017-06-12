Sunil Grover unveils ‘Super Night’ with ‘Tubelight’, see pic here

Mumbai: Comedian and actor Sunil Grover is back on TV with his upcoming show, ‘Super Night’ on Sony Entertainment Television. The shows also stars, comedians Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale.

In the show, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Sohail Khan will be seen promoting their upcoming film ‘Tubelight’. Sunil Grover shared the first poster in which Sunil Grover and his team and Salman-Sohail are taking group pictures posted on social media.

He captioned the picture, #SuperNightWithTubelight, a special show coming on Sony. Soon

A few days back the teaser of the two-hour special episode of ‘Super Night’ with Tubelight was released where Ali, Sanket and Sugandha were welcoming Laxman and Bharat on the show, but Sunil was missing for the scene.

The show will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy will perform on some hit Salman Khan numbers

Ek jhalak of @imouniroy ‘s performance.. It’s looking absolutely magical😇😇😇 #supernightwithtubelight 😊😊 A post shared by Antara Fan Girl (@mouniroy_army) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

‘Super Night’ with ‘Tubelight’ will be aired on June 18, 9 pm on Sony TV.