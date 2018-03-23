Summer gets Hotter! These bikini pictures of celebs from recent times will make you sweat

Bikinis look stunning on our celebrities and most of the time they also flaunt their curves and share it on social media for the fans. In recent times many TV and Bollywood celebs have done that and the latest one is Shama Sikander. She is looking eternally sizzling. But there are more who took to their social media account and shared some ravishing pictures of them.

But, sometimes these things are not digested by some of the social media users and they start to troll celebs. Ignoring them, celebs do what they are good at, post more pictures.

Once Esha Gupta was trolled for skin show but the actress gave it back to all haters by posting some more erotic pics. She said in a statement, “Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down others who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities.”

So, in this list, we brink to you some of the hottest pictures of celebs in bikini.