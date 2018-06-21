Sumeet Vyas to tie knot with girlfriend Ekta Kaul in Jammu soon

Star of web series Sumeet Vyas who was last seen in the movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’ opposite Kareena Kapoor is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend TV actress Ekta Kaul. According to a report in leading newspaper, the wedding will take place in mid September, and the families of both have agreed. The wedding will take place in Jammu, in Kashmiri tradition.

“Ekta’s family, many of whom are based in Jammu, are preparing for a traditional Kashmiri ceremony. The final details of the wedding are being currently locked. The bride-to-be has been calling friends from the industry asking them to lock their dates for the mid-September nuptials,” the daily quoted a source close to the couple.

Earlier when DNA had asked Sumeet about the wedding plans, he said, “Not anytime soon. Right now, we are seeing each other, let’s see how it goes.”

He was asked will he work opposite Ekta if he gets a chance? “I would love to. In fact, we did a pilot episode of a TV show long back, but that never took off. That’s how I met her for the first time, but after that, we lost touch. Last year, we met again and kept bumping into each other (and started dating),” he said.

On the work front Sumeet Vyas will be seen in the second season of web series It’s Not That Simple. Apart from web series he is also doing a horror movie with Swara Bhasker.

Ekta, on the other hand, will be seen in the TV show Mere Angne Mein.