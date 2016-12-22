Sultan to Dangal, the year 2016 surely wasn’t a smooth ride

From Sultan to Dangal, Viraj Sawant scrutinises the year 2016 and concludes that it surely wasn’t a smooth ride.

Eid-ul- Fitr 2015 had seen the release of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the same red letter day this year was booked for Sultan. For many reasons, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan was the most anticipated film of this year.

Not just because Salman was playing a sportsman for the first time but also because he had dared to bare, for this one. Often ribbed for his shirtless appearances in every film of his, Salman was playing a wrestler this time, stepping into the akhada in only his tiny langot!

While everyone expected the film to be just another typical no-brainer of Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan, the critics and film experts were surprised by the depth of Khan’s performance. Termed as his most realistic performance till date, Salman displayed his acting prowess like never before. Not only did the film receive appreciation but also went on to make its mark as India’s fourth highest grossing film of all time.

Akshay Kumar in a defense officer’s uniform makes you believe he is about to do wonders for the country. Though Rustom wasn’t about serving the nation, Akshay made sure the entire audience sympathised with his situation, thus marking it out as a clear winner at the box office. Not much was expected of this film but it resoundingly stole the limelight from the much hyped Mohenjo Daro that released on the same day.

A month after Bang Bang released, Hrithik Roshan got divorced from Suzanne Roshan. Earlier this year, he had a public spat with Kangana Ranaut that ruined things further. After putting an entire year’s endeavours into this film, Mohenjo Daro turned out to be the biggest disappointment of the year. While the film was Ashutosh Gowariker’s most ambitious project, it struggled and failed to live up to the director’s standards.

Next up in queue was the most unexpected hit this year had seen… Pink wasn’t a film with a star-studded cast nor – apart from Amitabh Bachchan – did it have any big names attached to it. With just an important message to tell, through word of mouth, PINK reached success that even none of the people involved had anticipated.

The success of the film highlighted the fact that 2016 was the year of good content. Similar to Pink, Leena Yadav’s Parched also spoke about liberating and empowering women. For its beautiful if heart-wrenching narration of the lives of four women, Parched earned praises across the globe.

Half the battle for Neeraj Pandey’s M S Dhoni: The Untold Story was won with its very first trailer. As expected, the film turned out to be a masterstroke and Sushant Singh Rajput emerged as a major player in the business.

Mirzya had an impact with its trailer and by virtue of being the debut of Anil Kapoor’s son and Sonam Kapoor’s brother. It was also Gulzar’s first screenplay after 17 years, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s after the smashing success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film however failed to impress the audience right from the beginning and hence barely made it across the first week.

Yet another clash at the box office surprisingly ended on a good note this year. Ajay Devgn’s ambitious project Shivaay and Karan Johar’s controversial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil both emerged winners at the box office though it’s tough to gauge which one was the better film among them.

With the year drawing to a close, the Hindi film industry seems keen to ensure it ends on a high note. From a thriller like Kahaani 2 to something cheesy and spicy like Befikre, and finally the grand finale of the year – Aamir Khan’s Dangal… Sometimes the best is saved for last!