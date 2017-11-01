Sujoy Ghosh to pen Marathi film, says Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh says filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has promised him that he will write a script for a Marathi movie.

Riteish on Tuesday night tweeted a photograph of Ghosh, who has helmed films like “Kahaani”, “Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh” and “TE3N”.

With that, he wrote: “So I met this gentleman over coffee today and he has promised to write a script for a Marathi film. Sujoy Ghosh, just tagging the producer Genelia Deshmukh.”

In response, Ghosh tweeted: “Legendary producer!”

Ghosh had earlier directed Riteish in the 2009 fantasy adventure film “Aladin”.

Riteish has been actively promoting Marathi cinema of late with projects like “Balak Palak” and “Lai Bhaari”.