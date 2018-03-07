Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan rides bicycle for 10 hours with Anushka Sharma as pillion

Just earlier we had reported that Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting for Sui Dhaaga in Chanderi. The film promises to take us through a journey of rural India. And to retain the promise, the makers are making every effort to keep it authentic. Now, we got a sneak peek into one of the sequences of the film yet again. Here we see Varun and Anushka taking a bicycle ride. It is a known fact that Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play the roles of Mauji and Mamta respectively. Both their characters hail from the heartland and hence they will also be representing their lifestyle. Cycle being their integral mode of transportation, the actors decided to use as an important part of the film too.

Here’s a sneak peek into their bicycle ride. The picture features Varun Dhawan riding it whereas Anushka Sharma rode pillion. From what we hear Varun cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi. “The makers are keeping everything real in the film. From the look of the characters, to the costumes, to elements that resonate the milieu of the heartland of India – everything is relatable and real. This is extremely important for the makers as they want to pull the audiences into the world of the film,” added the source.

“People in the heartland use cycles to commute and Varun has shot elaborate scenes on the cycle. Anushka and Varun shot for over 10 hours on the cycle one day. It’s already summer now and the sun was beating down on them. By the end of the day, both were quite exhausted,” the informer reveals. Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is about finding love and respect through self-reliance. The film’s plot is inspired by the hugely acclaimed ‘Make In India’ campaign.

While Varun plays the role of a tailor, Anushka plays an embroiderer in the film. In fact, the two actors have been paired for the first time. Directed by Sharat Kataria, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma. Presented under the banner Yash Raj Films, it is set to release on September 28 this year.