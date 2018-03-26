‘Sui Dhaaga’ star Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan warmly welcomed by fans in Delhi

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan left their fans in frenzy as the duo reached the national capital for the shoot of their next venture, ‘Sui Dhaaga’. They were greeted by at least thousand fans that landed up at the movie set to wish them luck and get a glimpse of the actors.

After hearing continuous chants of their names, the ‘Judwaa 2’ actor and ‘Pari’ actress came out to greet the crowd. Sui Dhaaga is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters rooted in an earthy town of India.

The love story is helmed by Sharat Katariya and is slated to hit the screens on September 28.