Sui Dhaaga new stills: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma get emotional on the streets of Bhopal, see pics
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting for their upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga-Made in India’ in Bhopal where the actors play the role of villagers. And now, after seeing the first look and some leaked images, some new pictures are doing the rounds on the internet where the duo have transformed themselves into villagers and are completely nailing the look.
In the new pictures, we can see Anushka and Varun shooting an emotional scene on the streets amid some crowd. It looks like an intense scene where Varun is trying to talk to disappointed Anushka at the bus stop. In the scene, Varun is wearing a checked shirt and pyjama, while Anushka donned a blue printed saree. In the background, we can spot several people and buses.
Check out the pictures below:
‘Sui Dhaaga’ is a heart-warming story on the passion of shaping one’s own identity through a beautiful love story. Meanwhile, the actors have wrapped up the Bhopal schedule. ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’ is directed by Sharat Katariya and is slated to release on September 28, 2018.