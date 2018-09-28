Sui Dhaaga- Made in India movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Raghubir Yadav, Namit Das, Govind Pandey, Aabha Parmar

Director: Sharat Kataria

Rating: * * ½

A well-meaning enterprise alluding to the Make in India clarion call to Indian industry, this Yashraj film is serious enough, but there isn’t much to surprise or enthuse here. While the two main characters and performances are endearing the enterprise growth story in the rural heartland is a little off given the woebegone economic climate of the day. In this age where communication has broken away from its shackles of conventionalism and propriety, we are taken through the grind, trying to get intimate with a married couple who barely utter a word to each other.

Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka) communicate through their family members. Mauji who previously worked at a shop selling sewing machines and got humiliated regularly in the process- by his Boss’ son, is egged on by his wife (on the second instance when she speaks to him directly) to set up his own tailoring unit and from there, onto broader success as partners in a fashion line.

The trajectory of the story is quite far-fetched and comes about a little too easy to pass muster. The process of gathering together people talented in the sewing craft is not developed enough. The family set-up in small-town Chanderi (famous for its unique sarees), may appear likable, but seems quite improbable in retrospect. Even Mauji’s ability to sew up a storm is a contrivance delivered through inherited talents. The underdeveloped subplots weigh the narrative down and raise questions about its genuineness. Kataria tries a little too hard to keep the family dynamics on the boil and embroils the narrative further in issues relating to livelihood options for local artisans and craftsmen.

The rusticity of small-town life is well displayed here. While the narrative is not entirely convincing or organic in its spiel, there’s enough warmth and likeability in the two leads to keep you swayed in its favour. Even the peripheral characters are played with grit and fortitude by Raghubir Yadav (as the practical dad), Aabha Parmar (as the mother), Namit Das (as the scheming relative), and Govind Pandey (as the brother).