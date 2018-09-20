Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anushka Sharma declares ‘cheater’ Shah Rukh Khan as the ultimate winner; watch video

Sui Dhaaga duo Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are all out with promotional activities prior to their film’s release. They have ringed in Bollywood celebs’ competitiveness by nominating them in the ‘Sui Dhaaga challenge’. We earlier reported of actors Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur fail to the same while Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor aced it.

The latest addition to this trend is Shah Rukh Khan who interestingly won the challenge. While Anushka declared him as the ultimate winner, he didn’t play fair.

Apparently, Anushka had challenged SRK by tweeting, “Anushka had tweeted, “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic).”

A competitive SRK quickly took the challenge and shared a video of himself threading a needle as part of a promotional activity. Watch the video to know his trick for acing the challenge.

@AnushkaSharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone’s hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded. pic.twitter.com/Nc1xb3Jlx6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2018

Hilariously, the Raees actor took a huge needle and equally huge thread to complete the challenge. After completing the task, he said in video, “0000001 milli seconds to complete the challenge.” Shah Rukh also explained that using a badi sui and bada dhaaga because like SRK says, ‘bade bade logo ki badi badi cheeze…”

After seeing his video, Anushka quickly posted a tweet by quoting, “0.000000001 SECONDSSSS! #SuiDhaagaChallenge world record ! Ultimate !! Give him the award already now !”

Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Kataria and is all set to release on September 28, 2018.