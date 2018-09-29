Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s film mints Rs 8.30 crore on Day 1

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India‘ had a good start at the box office as it recorded 8.30 crore nett on Day 1 despite the big Asia Cup Final match between India vs Bangladesh. This YRF family entertainer is riding on excellent reviews from critics and superbly positive audience word of mouth. Given the advance booking numbers for Saturday and Sunday, it seems ‘Sui Dhaaga’ will see a big jump over the weekend.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film’s lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

‘Sui Dhaaga’ brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.