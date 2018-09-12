‘Sui Dhaaga’: Anushka Sharma perfectly recreating her crying face on Indian Idol 10 will make you ROLF; Watch video

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are on promotion spree for their upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’. Ever since the trailer was launched in August, that grabbed everyone’s attention, especially a scene where Anushka cried and the rest is well known. Anushka was trolled brutally and there are some hilarious memes which the actress took it sportingly. Meanwhile, now, the actress, on ‘Indian Idol 10’, perfectly recreate her crying face which is a treat to watch.

Watch video below:

The epic moment happened when show’s judge Vishal Dadlani, asked Anushka about the memes on which she re-enacted the crying scene from her film not once but twice. Recently, Anushka opened up on her viral memes saying “I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun, Sharat (Katariya) and my friends. It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people’s head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale.”

Talking about the movie, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ is reportedly based on government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign and is mostly shot in MP’s Chanderi. ‘Sui Dhaaga’ will hit the screens on September 28.