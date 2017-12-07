Suhani Dhanki aka Laachi from Porus: Prathamesh and I were always meant to be together

Actor Suhani Dhanki who is seen as Laachi in Porus recently tried the knot with long time boyfriend Prathamesh Mody. While she is enjoying every moment of this married life, she always knew that both of them were meant to be together. “I believe marriages are made in heaven and if I take into account how my relationship with him has spanned out. It’s been an interesting journey. I think somewhere Prathamesh and I were meant to be together. Somewhere we found this magnetic attraction towards each other,” says the actor.

The actor confesses that it requires a lot of effort to make a relationship strong. “It requires a lot of persistence and hard work and a very strong commitment towards the partner to make things work out in a relationship,” says the actor.

Has anything in life changed after marriage? “I am not exactly expecting any changes right now I am entering a very like minded household and I have known my partner and his family for a very long time. We are very comfortable with each other and share a very friendly equation so I don’t see any particular change in my life and they don’t expect me to change,” she says.

She does accept that she is living a dream right now. ” Marrying him is one of the best feelings in the world. We have known each other for a long time and we always dreamt about this so it’s a dream come true,” says the actor.