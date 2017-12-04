Suhana Khan’s latest picture sees her posing like a boss in a white shirt

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most dashing and followed stars since a long time. But now his children have also become heartthrobs. His youngest son AbRam has been wowing everyone with his cute looks and mannerisms. Elder son Aryan too has unleashed craze thanks to his killer looks.

However, it’s his daughter Suhana that has stolen the limelight. Her stunning pictures, looks and appeal has already ensured that she has a sizeable fan following. Also, she has made many public appearances and her pictures have always grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Now a new picture of hers has come up that has also become quite a talking point. In this picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a loose white shirt and denim shorts. The picture seems candid and she can be seen seated and perhaps relaxing. She poses like a pro and her eyes indicate that she’ lost in some deep thought. There’s also faint sunlight falling on her that makes for a great impact. Just like her superstar father, even Suhana Khan wants to be an actor.

There were unconfirmed reports a few months ago that she did a photoshoot under the supervision of Shah Rukh Khan’s very good friend Karan Johar. However, her acting debut won’t happen soon as SRK has admitted in many interviews that he would like her to finish her education before she fulfils her acting aspirations.