Suhana Khan chills with besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan is not even a bonafide Bollywood celebrity yet but she is one of the most tracked individuals on the social media. Her Bollywood ready transformation has been lapped by masses at large and so, we won’t be surprised if she overthrows her dad, Shah Rukh Khan, in terms of fame and mass popularity. While she is pursuing her acting course abroad, she was back to Bay and she made most of it by hanging out with besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The terrific trio was out for lunch and aced the super casual, summery look. While Ananya awaits the release of her big ticket Bollywood debut, Suhana is working very hard for one too. Shanaya also is touted to enter the industry as a leading lady soon. It would be a triple treat for their fans. It is very nice to see the Gen X of the industry hanging out, despite being competition to each other.

For those who don’t know, Shanaya, Ananya and Sue (as Suhana is called by her pals) are childhood friends and have literally grown up together. Their families are very close as well. The ladies were having some downtime in the city and the papparazi went crazy clicking them. But can we blame them? Look at them and tell us if you don’t agree with us!

Suhana earlier in the year made a smashing magazine debut with Vogue and her dad unveiled the cover in a grand ceremony in the city. Ananya too has been keeping us updated with her next, Student Of The Year 2, which directed by Punit Malhotra and has Tiger Shorff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Shanya is working very hard on herself, getting grooming lessons before entering the industry. Check out their pics below:

View this post on Instagram Sweet #ananyapanday A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 21, 2018 at 2:25am PDT