Suhail sets his priority straight, aims Bollywood

Udta Punjab actor Suhail Nayyar is eyeing the big bad world of Bollywood and he isn’t ready to bulge a bit for it. The actor who made his debut in actor Shahid Kapoor starrer Shahid Kapoor that released in July, isn’t kicked about being a part of any TV show.

“Though I have been offered a lot of TV shows, I am not interested in any because I am currently focusing on my Bollywood career”, says Nayyar.

The 27-year-old has also been a part of a hit web series ‘Life Sahi Hai’ and has revealed that talks are on about the second season because of the huge popularity of the series.

Talking about the choices he makes while selecting a role for the big screen, he says, “For me quality of role matters even if it is not a protagonist. I am doing a negative role in my next movie. So, it is fine till the time good work keeps coming.”