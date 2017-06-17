Sudesh Lehri joins Krushna for Sony’s new comedy show

Mumbai: A new comedy show on Sony is all set to bring back the popular comic pair Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri on small screen.

A source close to the TV channel has confirmed to PTI that Sudesh will join hands with Krushna, Ali Asgar, Dr Sanket Bhosle, Suganda Mishra on the show, which is yet to be titled. “The hit jodi of Krushna and Sudesh will recreate laughter ripples for the audience. The two will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and will create comedy of errors for everyone.

“The team working on the show are working on the characters for both Sudesh and Krushna. Rest assured the two will be doing different,” the source said. Krushna and Sudesh have worked together on “Comedy Circus” in 2009, where they were also declared the winners.