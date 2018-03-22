Subedar Joginder Singh: Makers to launch Ishq Da Tara song at Times Square

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Mar 22, 2018 06:29 pm
New Delhi: The makers of Punjabi film, ‘Subedar Joginder Singh‘ has taken to an interesting marketing initiative – they are going to launch a new song for the flick at the Times Square, New York.

Scheduled on March 24, the song is titled ‘Ishq Da Tara’ and is expected to show glimpses of a 50-year older era in Punjab.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, tweeted, “Fantastic marketing initiative… Makers of Punjabi film #SubedarJoginderSingh will launch the new track from the film – #IshqDaTara – at Times Square, New York on 24 March 2018… Stars Gippy Grewal… 6 April 2018 release”.


The regional film stars Gippy Grewal and is produced by Seven Colours Motion Picture. It is slated to hit the theaters on April 6.

