Subedar Joginder Singh: Makers to launch Ishq Da Tara song at Times Square

New Delhi: The makers of Punjabi film, ‘Subedar Joginder Singh‘ has taken to an interesting marketing initiative – they are going to launch a new song for the flick at the Times Square, New York.

Scheduled on March 24, the song is titled ‘Ishq Da Tara’ and is expected to show glimpses of a 50-year older era in Punjab.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, tweeted, “Fantastic marketing initiative… Makers of Punjabi film #SubedarJoginderSingh will launch the new track from the film – #IshqDaTara – at Times Square, New York on 24 March 2018… Stars Gippy Grewal… 6 April 2018 release”.

Fantastic marketing initiative… Makers of Punjabi film #SubedarJoginderSingh will launch the new track from the film – #IshqDaTara – at Times Square, New York on 24 March 2018… Stars Gippy Grewal… 6 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/U63EcYPyPs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2018

The regional film stars Gippy Grewal and is produced by Seven Colours Motion Picture. It is slated to hit the theaters on April 6.