Style Files! TV actresses will help you to look unique this wedding season

As we all know when it comes to Indian weddings we see lots of color pops and heavy traditional weaves and embroideries to fabrics in full flare and tulle to silks. But when we need to go for a winter wedding there’s much to focus on apart from feeling protective during the season to fabric and pattern styles. Here are some wedding style tips from your favourite television actresses and they talk on how you can choose a wise outfit, makeup and hair style for the wedding function as a guest or as the family of the bride and groom member.

Additi Gupta: You can mix and match beautiful western tops in your wardrobe with ethnic outfits to create some out of the world winter wedding dresses. The Indian outfits like lehengas, anarkalis and salwar suits look incomplete without a stole. The stole can be replaced with beautiful shawls to stay warm during cold winter nights. Karachi dupatta with woollen thread work will look mesmerising, when thrown over any matched outfit. I feel winters are best to flaunt with a lil heavy makeup.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Anarkalis with their long floor grazing lengths, churidar pants and stole make for perfect winter wedding dresses. Long sleeved, and collared or high neck, anarkalis are suitable for lower temperatures. The Anarkali look can be taken up a notch up with well paired jackets or shawls. Winters are fine for using loud makeup. We can flaunt with deep eye-make up or lip colours. When it comes to hairstyle we can keep them open or curls may help us to look special.

Tejasswi Prakash: The dhoti style has found itself a place in sari-drapes as well! And of course, they are unique for attending a wedding night. We can chose to wear bangles and jhumka (earings). Make up shades and a well hair style can help to look us gorgeous. But make sure to wear that innocent smile.

Sara Khan: There are super trending and you get to see minimal fashion statement is the key to dressing all smart and elegant. Go for full sleeves in heavy embroidery or just pretty cuffs embroidered or just butties scattered or keep them plain with a big butta on shoulder. Try applying highlighted makeup and feel open hair are best for winter. Wear a smile and charm the occasion your way.

Helly Shah: Crop tops that double up as blouses, and floral skirts that are used as lehengas. They gives us super comfort and in superb when we talk about fashion. We can use highlighted makeup and can keep hair open. That would will give you stylish look for a wedding night.

Tanya Sharma: Outfits with western silhouettes can also become picks for alluring winter wedding looks. Jackets or tunics with leggings, trousers or dhoti pants and long skirts paired with trendy winter blouses can become wonderful Indian winter wedding dresses. Another great option would be floor length gowns with sufficient conceal on the top. We can use make up like blushes, Lip colour or deep eye paints. Even we can keep our hair opens and flaunt with either straight or curl hair.

Dolly Sohi: One should go for layering styles like jacket style lehenga choli orjacket style salwar kameez to keep you warm and also thejacket or cape style over wear blouse on sarees. This is the most trending look gives you more volume of fabric to cover up during the chilly weathers. Wear a bright makeup with glossy eyes and dark lips and flaunt with open hair. For sure one will look unique and stylish.