Style evolves with experimentation, says Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam says there were times when she ended up making fashion mistakes, but she feels one’s sensibility evolves with more experimentation with style. “In current times, there is no dearth of fashion experts, stylists and clothing brands, but when it comes to fashion the only thing that matters is the comfort factor,” Yami said.

“One should know their body type well to experiment with trends. When I look back at my past mistakes, I realise that there were times when I wasn’t myself and that’s why certain styles did not work well for me. It’s a learning process, and by experimenting with your style, one keeps evolving it,” she added.

On her favourite fashion trends, Yami said she loves feminine soft shades for the summer season. “I like pastels and bright hues too. I like summer dresses and tank tops. I think they never go out of style. As much as I’m happy with western wear for red carpet and social dos, I also like Indian ethnic wear for special occasions. I am very fond of sportswear and I shop for it online most of the time since I’m always on the move,” she said.