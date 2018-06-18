‘Student of the Year 2’: Tiger Shroff back on sets for second schedule; see pic

New Delhi: The team of ‘Student of the Year 2‘ has begun shooting for the second schedule of the film. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a still from the sets, in which lead actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday can be seen sharing a candid chat.

“#StudentOfTheYear2 commences second shooting schedule… Stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya… Directed by Punit Malhotra… 23 Nov 2018 release… #SOTY2,” he captioned the image.

#StudentOfTheYear2 commences second shooting schedule… Stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya… Directed by Punit Malhotra… 23 Nov 2018 release… #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/JRzoF30iLx

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar had introduced to the world the students admitted to the class of 2018 at Saint Teresa. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the big screens on November 23.