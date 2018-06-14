‘Student Of The Year 2’ debutante Ananya Panday looks ethereal in Manish Malhotra label; see pics

Karan Johar is set to introduce two new leading ladies in his class of 2018, Student of The Year 2. The sequel to the 2012 film will star debutantes Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and action star Tiger Shroff. The shooting has begun for yet another Dharma Productions’ millennial love triangle. Tiger already a big star with a massive fan following. But, the upcoming leading ladies have also established fan following on social media as well.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey, has been in the limelight for over a year now. The upcoming actress was often snapped by the paparazzi before she made the announcement that she is indeed making her Bollywood debut. As she is gearing up for her debut, she is making her presence felt with her stunning photoshoots. After her photoshoot with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, she now turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra. In her latest photoshoot, Ananya looks ethereal in an off-shoulder lehenga. Manish shared a couple of pictures of Ananya which had a close up picture and a full length one. She is oozing grace and poise in the photoshoot.

The trio – Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday – are currently shooting in Mussorie. The film’s producer Karan Johar’s protégé Punit Malhotra is directing Student of the Year 2. The much-awaited sequel is set to release on November 23, 2018.