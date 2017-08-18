Strike effect: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC shoot with Kapil Sharma cancelled

Yet another shoot of Kapil Sharma had to be cancelled. The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) strike seems to have affected the shooting of many TV shows and films. And the latest to hit by the strike is Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

According to SpotboyE, Kapil was supposed to film a session with the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, but sadly the shoot was called off as the crew members – make-up artists, light-men, and spot boys had gone on a strike.

It was reported earlier that FWICE had given notice to the Producers Guild had informed the Producers Guild that if they don’t meet their demands of wage hike, they will go on strike from August 15. The union of cine employees followed their decision and went on strike which resulted in all the workers, from the spot boys to the makeup artists to the light-men went on strike.

Meanwhile, besides KBC 9, Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Singh’s Padmavati, Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Aanand L Rai and John Abraham’s Parmanu have been affected by the strike.

On the other hand, things aren’t hunky-dory on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ either. Reportedly, Kapil and Navjot Singh Sidhu aren’t in good terms and to add to that the host of the show asked Archana Puran Singh to replace Sidhu, who was keeping unwell. This reportedly has miffed the former cricketer.