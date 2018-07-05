STRIKE BACK- One of the most challenging and thriller flick

24fps Entertainment LLP in association with World Cinema Partners (USA) unveils its upcoming project – one of the most challenging and thrilling film “Strike Back”. This upcoming INDO-AMERICAN Hollywood film is revolves around a girl who is fighting to get justice. Ms Swapna Pati has been roped in as the main protagonist in the film also will be seen Rishank Tiwari, Anupama Prakash, Priya Ramanandi aur Alex bhagat. The film is produced by Mr Rajesh Kumar Mohanty and written & Directed by Mr Chandrasekhar Rath who is best known for making the social issue based films and has been also honored by the many awards for the same.

The shooting of this upcoming thriller flick will be commencing from 3rd July 2018 in India and the major parts of the film shooting has been scheduled for USA. This INDO-AMERICAN Hollywood film has been slated to be released worldwide.