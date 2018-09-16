Stree’s horror entertains everyone as it enters 100 crore club

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree’ has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The quirky horror-comedy has earned 101.43 crores at the box office within 16 days of its release, announced film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. Rajkummar also took to social media to thank fans for all the love with a 15-second video.

The Amar Kaushik directorial is ruling over the box office with positive reviews from movie-goers. ‘Stree’ is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck by her beauty, but only one man loved her truly. The film, that also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi, was released on August 31.