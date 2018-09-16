Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Stree’s horror entertains everyone as it enters 100 crore club

Stree’s horror entertains everyone as it enters 100 crore club

— By Asia News International | Sep 16, 2018 03:36 pm
FOLLOW US:

Stree, Stree Box Office Collections, Dhadak, Padman, Veere Di Wedding, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movies, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movies, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree’ has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The quirky horror-comedy has earned 101.43 crores at the box office within 16 days of its release, announced film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. Rajkummar also took to social media to thank fans for all the love with a 15-second video.

The Amar Kaushik directorial is ruling over the box office with positive reviews from movie-goers. ‘Stree’ is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck by her beauty, but only one man loved her truly. The film, that also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi, was released on August 31.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…