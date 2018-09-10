‘Stree’ to surpass Dhadak’s BO collections, collects Rs 72.41 crore

Stree is continuing to score really high at the Box Office and that was evidenced yet again on Saturday as well when Rs. 7.63 crore more came in. With this the film has crossed Rs. 70 crore mark in just 9 days. Standing at Rs. 72.41 crore, the film is now set for a huge number today which would take its overall total over Rs. 80 crore mark.

In the process, the film will also cross the lifetime total of Dhadak [Rs. 74.19 crore] in a matter of just 10 days, which is truly remarkable. This isn’t all as the lifetime total of Pad Man [Rs. 81.82 crore] and Veere Di Wedding [Rs. 83 crore] would be history as well in one-two days and from there on it would be time for greater glories.

With the kind of run that Stree is enjoying, it could well find a place amongst the case studies of Bollywood films which have relied on high concepts, low costs and non-reliance of stars to reach such a high pedestal. For a Rs. 20 crore film to find its collections multiplied on an exponential scale, there is a lot that this Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK produced horror-comedy has gained in real quick time.