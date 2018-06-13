Story matters, not the time slot: Vivek Dahiya on ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’

Mumbai: Television actor Vivek Dahiya, who will be seen in “Qayamat Ki Raat”, says irrespective of the time slot that a show gets, it is ultimately the story that attracts the audience to watch it. The Star Plus show will not be airing at the prime time — which is usually considered to be around 9 p.m. It will beam at 7 p.m.

Asked if he feels that will affect the show, Vivek told IANS here: “It does not matter. If the show is interesting enough people will make time. The biggest of shows have made it… It is always about the story, whether it is exciting enough to pull the audience at that time and of course there are options to catch it on Hotstar if need being.”

The actor has previously featured in horror series “Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se”, and says this will be the first time he will be starring in a “fantasy thriller”.

Talking about his role, Vivek said: “I am not nervous, but very excited because just the whole plot is very interesting…. My character Raj is very interesting… It is something I wanted to play for a long time which was not intense and not serious. I have only played only serious and intense roles…. So, I am very excited.”