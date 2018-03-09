Stop speculations about Irrfan Khan’s health: Manoj Bajpayee in angry Facebook post

On Monday, actor Irrfan Khan announced that he is suffering from a rare disease and will reveal more once the doctors draw any conclusion. However, since then there have been rumours doing the rounds. There were several reports carrying a different version of what ‘Piku’ actor was suffering from. There was no end to this. And now, actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his anger over the speculations, rumours, requesting people to not speculate any further about Irrfan’s health.

In a heartfelt post of Facebook, Manoj wrote, “Request all to stop speculations about Irrfan’s health and wait for the official confirmation from his side. it’s quite insensitive to guess and spread rumour about anyone’s illness. plz delete all the post and pray for his health. He will fight it out and come out of it like a champion. Praying for his speedy recovery. Let’s all respect his privacy.”

To note, Irrfan and Manoj are known for their amazing performances and have also bagged multiple National Awards. Irrfan will next be seen in ‘Blackmail’ alongside with Kriti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh. On the other hand, Manoj was last seen in ‘Aiyaary’ alongside with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet. He played the role of an Army officer that brings to the forefront corruption within the system.