Stop apologising, Jessica Chastain tells women

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain has called for women to stop apologising and urged them to work on ”feeling confident” enough that they can put themselves forward for things. In a 75-minute panel discussion about inclusion and women’s progress at the Producers Guild of America’s, the ‘Interstellar’ actress said that while men need to own their part of the injustice, women need to put themselves forward, reports Deadline.

Speaking at the event, Chastain noted: “There’s something that women can’t do. We need to stop apologising. In any industry, a woman should feel confident. We need to put ourselves forward.”

Chastain also argued that she and her fellow producers needed to dig deep to find ways to move beyond the status quo for hiring directors, writers and below-the-line talent in Hollywood in order to increase the representation of women in those positions.