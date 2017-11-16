Steven Spielberg’s next directorial ‘The Post’ India’s release date final

Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated film ‘The Post’ is all set to release in India on 12th January 2018.

The legendary filmmakers upcoming next is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The Post has Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in lead roles.

The film also features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

“The Post” is a thrilling drama film about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and an editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and how they come together to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, The Post is directed by Steven Spielberg. The ace filmmaker will also be producing the film with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macisko Krieger.

The film is all set for its theatrical release on 12th Jan 2018.