Steven Speilberg’s ‘The Post’ receives 6 Golden Globe Nominations!

The news is that the Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep starrer ‘The Post’ has received 6 Golden Globe nominations.Tom Hanks has been nominated for the Best Actor award. Meryl Streep has also been nominated for the Best Actress award. The film has also received a nomination for Best Picture Drama.

Steven Spielberg has been nominated for Best Director award. Apart from the above, the film has also been nominated for the Best original score and Best Screenplay.

The Post is a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership of Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of The Washington Post, and its driven editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents.

The film features an ensemble cast features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

The Post is making all the right noise as the film is inching closer to release. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, The Post is directed by Steven Spielberg. The ace filmmaker will also be producing the film with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macisko Krieger. The film is all set for its theatrical release in India on 12th Jan 2018.