Steamy smooch between Spiltsvilla X contestant Hritu and this hunk is breaking the internet; watch video

The controversial girl of Spiltsvilla X Hritu is taking the social media by storm after a lip lock video of her with new beau has gone viral. She can be seen having an intimate time with Yuktiv Sharma in the video. Earlier she was in a relationship with Ambuj Gautam, and now it seems like she is no more with him and reason is not known.

But the steamy lip lock confirms that she is now going strong with Yuktiv Sharma. When BollywoodLife contacted Hritu she confirmed the news. She added, “Yes we are dating each other but it’s very new. So, I can’t really talk much. When we asked her about the smooching video, she said I don’t know how the video has gone out, but I’m cool about it, we love each other!”.

Talking more about Hritu, her brazen attitude left her with no friends in Spiltsvilla and she was every contestants target. Yuktiv Sharma, on the other hand, is trying his luck in entertainment world. The video looks cute and implicates the madness the duo shares in the relationship.