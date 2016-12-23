Stardom not driven by excellence: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says his experience in showbiz has taught him how stardom in the medium is driven by success instead of excellence, says PTI.

“I think you realise as you spend time in this medium, that it’s driven by success. It’s not driven by excellence, it’s not driven by achievement… Just sensually, primarily, just driven by success. And nobody knows what success is and how to get it,” Shahid said during a conclave.

The actor, who impressed critics and audience alike with his performance in “Udta Punjab” this year, also believes it’s important for a person to believe in himself and his craft, to make a mark.

“You have to learn to focus on the craft and improve upon yourself and not allow outside perception to define your own perception of yourself. Because I believe an actor is driven by his belief in himself,” he added.